Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 682 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,065,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $228.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.