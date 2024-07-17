Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

