Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.