Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.25. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 529,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,480. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.