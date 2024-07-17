Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $11.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of AZUL opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.01. Azul has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 10.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

