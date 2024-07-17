Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $210.27 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001648 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002323 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,270,401.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

