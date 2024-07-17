Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 25,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,266,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,758. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.