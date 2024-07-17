Balancer (BAL) Reaches Market Cap of $154.45 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Balancer has a market cap of $154.45 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,092,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,836,107 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.