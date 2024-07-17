Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLX opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

