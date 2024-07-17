Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.20. 97,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 606,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

