Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $90.44, with a volume of 11960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth $2,054,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $922.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

