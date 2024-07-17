Bank of America Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $58.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

EAT stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 987,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,198. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

