Bank of America Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $41.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.