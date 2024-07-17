Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.54

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 32514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

