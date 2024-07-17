Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

NYSE BK opened at $65.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

