Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,295.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,157 and have sold 10,559 shares valued at $253,346. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

