Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 6.3 %

BBGI opened at $0.67 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

