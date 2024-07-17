Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

BDC opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

