Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 6.7%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 176,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 160,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Benton Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

