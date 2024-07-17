BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 271.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 424.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

