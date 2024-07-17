Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 9.91% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 131,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.44. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 1,390.99% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

