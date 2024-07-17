BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
BIOLASE Trading Up 8.0 %
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
