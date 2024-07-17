Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $12.07 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $49,638.42 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00078941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010184 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

