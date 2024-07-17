Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

