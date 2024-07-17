Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.52. 177,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,727,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $431,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

