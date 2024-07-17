Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.52. 177,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,727,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
BTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.