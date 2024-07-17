BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 12,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,337. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

