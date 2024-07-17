BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $839.25. 448,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $848.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $789.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.14.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

