Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $325.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

