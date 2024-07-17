Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

COF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

