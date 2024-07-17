Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $155.93. 3,240,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,570. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

