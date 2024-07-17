Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

