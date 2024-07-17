Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,177,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,023,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,424,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 221,310 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 153,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 240,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,842. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.