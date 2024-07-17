Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

NYSE DHI traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. 3,931,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

