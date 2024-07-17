Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,681.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 184,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $169.44. 7,719,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,465. The stock has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

