Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 971,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,115. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.