Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 86.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 825,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

