Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $9.87 on Wednesday, hitting $325.89. 410,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $337.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

