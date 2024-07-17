Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,839. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

