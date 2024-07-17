Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 56,910 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after buying an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 10,957,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.