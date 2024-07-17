Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.09.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.27. 661,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.53 and its 200-day moving average is $543.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.18 and a 1-year high of $574.29.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

