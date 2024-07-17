Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.68. 2,267,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,236. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

