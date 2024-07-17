Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

