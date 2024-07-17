Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,446. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

