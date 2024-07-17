Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 10,030 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

