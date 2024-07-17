Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in June

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.6 days.
Boralex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF remained flat at $25.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,643. Boralex has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.
Boralex Company Profile
