Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in June

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.6 days.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF remained flat at $25.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,643. Boralex has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

