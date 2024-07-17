Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.10

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 186924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Brady Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brady

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

