Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.01

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Britvic Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.