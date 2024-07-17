Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $156.75

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.12.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $162.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

