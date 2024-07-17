Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $44.57

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

