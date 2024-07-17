Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $75.88

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after buying an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after buying an additional 810,681 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

